A woman tried to shoot her shot and gave a hunky man her digits but got painfully rejected in a viral video skit

Unrequited feelings are the worst to have, and we all wish the other person would always reciprocate, but sometimes that's not the case

Netizens worldwide commended the woman on her effort and encouraged her not to give up chasing love

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A woman attempted to shoot her shot by giving a hunky man her digits, only to get painfully rejected in a skit.

A lady tried shooting her shot at a hunky man but failed, which drew the support of many folks worldwide. Images: sarahvilard/ TikTok

Source: UGC

sarahvilard shared the embarrassing ordeal on TikTok, where comments from multiple languages across the world can be seen. Peeps offered her kind words to encourage her not to let this one rejection get to her.

Unrequited love, shown in this skit, is a thoroughly unpleasant experience for many who wish to find their special someone. The hunt for a soul mate is filled with disappointment for most individuals and can be a morale-destroying experience for many.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The manner in which she got rejected is what makes the pain awful. The napkin on which she wrote her numbers was then used as a tissue to wipe his own nose.

Peeps had a lot to say about this. Most women commended her for trying, while men talked about how it was common for them. See the responses below:

ChadscheapXD said:

"Good job, bro, dude already has his queen"

Maxine Anthony commented:

"No. This is so brave, and I love it! Don't let a random stranger stop you being brave. What you did takes courage. Well done, babe! on to the next.."

Miracle mentioned:

"Imagine if Bro said thanks for the cleaned."

alyssa posted:

"Okay but he’s pretending to read and is actually on his phone, so that should be the first read flag "

emerancemckay shared:

"Maybe he's married or in a committed relationship."

tang said:

"She really put a camera in his face and gave him a letter."

Katelyn commented:

"The phone hiding behind the book to make it look as if he’s actually reading was the first red flag "

Hwughitsjustme mentioned:

"When I tell you I chocked, I was battling for my life."

Ghanaian Man Laments About Always Getting Dumped By Women Because Of His Good Looks

In another story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian young man recently sparked massive conversation among netizens after opening up about how his looks affect his relationships.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @abenamagis had the man anonymously sharing that a number of his relationship have ended because he is a handsome man.

Recounting his story, the emotional man explained that he has had girlfriends break up with him due to the fact that he gets a lot of attention from other women.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za