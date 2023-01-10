Kwadwo Sheldon, a popular YouTuber has weighed in on the controversial music video Meek Mill shot at the Jubilee House, the residence of the president of the republic

The YouTuber was not pleased about the incident and went on a long rant on his YouTube channel as he chastised the leadership of the country

Meek Mill has come under blast since the release of the footage as many Ghanaians found it disrespectful

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, has criticised the leadership of the country for giving American rapper, Meek Mill, the opportunity to shoot a music video at the Jubilee House.

Meek Mill on Sunday, 8th January 2023, released a promotional video for a song he planned to release and the video was shot at the office of the presidency.

The video immediately went viral on social media as Ghanaians expressed disgust at the act. Kwadwo Sheldon described the incident as a desecration of the office of the president and wondered why the leadership thought it was a good idea to let such an act happen.

Sheldon mentioned that Meek Mill's video was a breach of security protocol as drones and cameras are not allowed in the Jubilee House.

Folks Agree With Sheldon

lyk myk

Dear Sheldon, Ghana does not seem to get anything right, it appears the president is trying steps or is operating from listening to a multitude of advice. All I can say is, I disagree with allowing Meek to overstep his limit.

Frank Essah wrote:

Allowing anybody from abroad to March into the President's office is the most stupidest idea ever, imaging someone claiming that they can do this same thing at the white house

OLJ commented:

As a Nigerian, I was only angry at first when I see every person have access to the Ghanaian president's office like garri, and even speak to the president.

Meek Mill Issues Public Apology To Ghanaians After Jubilee House Music Video Saga

In a related story, multiple award-winning American rapper Meek Mill has expressed his heartfelt apology to Ghanaians in a social media post.

This comes after the 'Sharing Locations' crooner put out a music video that was shot at the Jubilee House in Accra, Ghana.

In the apology, Meek Mill hinted that it was not intentional and that he was excited to show Ghana to the rest of the world especially America.

