The largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has launched a scathing attack on the presidency for giving American rapper, Meek Mill unfettered access to shoot a video there.

According to the National Communication Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, the move has brought disgrace and dishonour to the country.

Meek Mill: Anger As Ghanaians Condemn Jubilee House Video

Sammy joins well-meaning Ghanaians, celebrities and other politicians who have criticized the release of Meek Mill’s explicit video which was shot at the Jubilee House.

The rapper and his crew who were in Ghana for the AfroNation concert were captured in the viral video rapping and dancing at the official seat of government business.

Reacting to the development, an incensed Sammy Gyamfi questioned why the video was sanctioned in the first place.

Meek Mill: Sammy Gyamfi Says Jubilee House Video Is a Disgrace

Fuming with rage on an Accra-based Asempa FM, he said the move was disgraceful and brings the country dishonour.

“It’s a disgrace. How can we allow such a filthy thing to happen at the seat of the presidency of Ghana? It’s very shameful for one to disclose his/her nationality as a Ghanaian when such things happen. The video shoot is not funny at all, how can we allow a musician with shorts into the presidency?”

He also wondered whether the presidency is no more a security installation, considering how it has been described as such in times past.

Meek Mill Issues Public Apology To Ghanaians After Jubilee House Music Video Saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated American rapper Meek Mill had issued a public apology to Ghanaians after a music video that he recorded at the Jubilee House sparked public outrage on social media.

According to the 'All Eyes On You' hitmaker, the video was not meant to disrespect the people of Ghana.

