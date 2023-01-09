Multiple award-winning American rapper Meek Mill has expressed his heartfelt apology to Ghanaians in a social media post

This comes after the 'Sharing Locations' crooner put out a music video that was shot at the Jubilee House in Accra, Ghana

In the apology, Meek Mill hinted that it was not intentional and that he was excited to show Ghana to the rest of the world especially America

Celebrated American rapper Meek Mill has issued a public apology to Ghanaians after a music video that he recorded at the Jubilee House sparked public outrage on social media.

According to the 'All Eyes On You' hitmaker, the video was not meant to disrespect the people of Ghana.

He further stated that the fastest way to create connections is through music and he sought to do that by displaying art which was the Jubilee House.

Meek Mill further noted that he is in his 30s and has been living his entire life in America and did not know much about the culture in Ghana.

However, after making a statement, popular Ghanaian food blogger Zubaida A-Rahman told Meek Mill that he was not the person Ghanaians are infuriated at.

In response, Meek Mill explained that he was excited to show the rest of the world about the office of the Presidency since its existence was not shown in America.

He hinted that news about the culture and historical monuments of Ghana were not shown much in the American media, and noted that it was not intentional to offend Ghanaians.

Shatta Wale Lash Out At Ghanaians For Attacking Meek Mill And Addo D For Shooting Music Video At Jubilee House

YEN.com.gh previously reported that self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale, has shared his opinion on the current brouhaha regarding the Akufo-Addo government American rapper Meek Mill.

This comes after many Ghanaians expressed their frustrations after Meek Mill released a music video which was shot at the Jubilee House.

After the video surfaced on the internet, Shatta Wale hinted that people who visit the White House in the United States of America are allowed to take photos and videos.

