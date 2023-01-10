Parliament will in the coming days summon the National Security Minister before it over the Meek Mill video saga

Ranking Member of the Defence and Interior Committee, James Agalga says the meeting will learn at firsthand how the American rapper was given access to the Jubilee House

He says the security of the president could have been easily compromised by the action of Meek Mill

Parliament has indicated its readiness to summon the minister of national security, Albert Kan Dapaah to explain how multiple-award-winning American rapper Meek Mill shot a music video at the Jubilee House.

According to the Ranking Member of the Defence and Interior Committee, James Agalga, the Minister will be made to explain how the rapper was given unfettered access to the official seat of government to shoot a video there.

He declared that the Jubilee House, a highly secure installation, should always be guarded as such.

He added in an interview with Accra-based Citi News, that President Nana Akufo-Addo's security could have been easily infiltrated, which is why they chose to invite Kan Dapaah:

“and question him about the protocols that are in place at the Jubilee House.”

“The security of our president could easily be compromised by the conduct of that musician. So we need to call into question the conduct of the head of security of the presidency and as a committee, we will be looking into the matter.”

A music video by Meek Mill shot at the Jubilee House has been widely criticised by a section of the populace including politicians, celebrities and the ordinary Ghanaian.

The video which contains some expletives is said to have brought the presidency into disrepute with some calling for heads to roll.

