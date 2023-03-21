Ghanaian socialite Archipalago in an interview with Kwkau Manu on his Aggressive Interview show, revealed that Ghana is more enjoyable than the US

Archipalago complained that the United States was too difficult and was all about work and hardly any enjoyment

Many folks reacted to Archipalago's comments stating that he was wrong, calling him a lazy person who did not want to work

Controversial Ghanaian socialite Archipalago has caused a stir with his recent comments about life in the United States, claiming that Ghana was more enjoyable than the land of the free.

Speaking in an interview with Kwkau Manu on his Aggressive Interview show, Archipalago complained that life in America was too difficult and was all about work, with little time for enjoyment.

The controversial social media personality went on to say that he had found life in Ghana much more relaxed and enjoyable, with a greater emphasis on community and socializing.

In Ghana, we have the time to enjoy life, to socialize with friends and family, and to really appreciate the things that matter. In America, it's just work, work, work, and there's no time for anything else. He said.

However, not everyone agreed with Archipalago's assessment. Many folks reacted to the interview, expressing their disagreement with his statement. Some called him lazy and suggested that he simply did not want to work.

Others pointed out that life in America offered a wealth of opportunities and freedoms that were not available in Ghana and that Archipalago was looking at things through rose-tinted glasses.

Ghanaians Descend On Archipalago

A Time For Prayer said:

if you visit For vacation and go back to ghana is a different level than staying, the hustle is real. America is not for the lazy

tamnad vardis commented:

Masa apart from maybe high-income salary than Germany but I tell you German social security is better than American

Asonaba Kwabrafoso Obuasi wrote:

If you have money….. African soil is the best place to live. Asonaba Kwabrafoso Obuasi

