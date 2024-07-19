John Claude Tamakloe was in a vehicle with KK Fosu and Bless when the accident on June 4 happened

While the singers survived with severe wounds, the blogger and publicist lost his life

Scores of colleagues and music industry professionals gathered in Tema today for his burial service in Tema

Ghanaian blogger John Fui Tamakloe, popularly known as John Claude, was laid to rest on July 20 in his hometown after a church service in Tema.

Claude, 33, was a seasoned writer and worked as a publicist for top musicians, including Morgan Heritage, Rocky Dawuni, and Stephanie Benson.

His funeral service was held at the Good Sheperd Catholic Church, Tema Community 2, where he worshipped.

Industry professionals mourn John Claude Tamakloe

John Claude Tamakloe met his untimely demise while travelling with Ghanaian hiplife singers KK Fosu and Bless.

The driver who survived the accident confirmed his demise during an interview with UTV shortly after the tragedy.

He was a member of the Ghana Bloggers Association and a beloved staff of entertainment blog Beeniewords, founded by author and PR professional Elorm Beenie. Elorm Beenie posted a tribute on social media, saying,

I’ve promised myself not to ‘weep’ on Social Media before your funeral this Friday but it’s been difficult for me to keep up. I'll try, I'll keep trying to stay strong for you, Mr. Tamakloe! This week has been one of the most challenging one for me in my enter life, and I can’t even pretend about it. All the ideas, the plans you had with me towards this #AmenuveveConcert for Israel Maweta, other upcoming projects, including your own book project...how do I keep up??? KMT!

A few days before his demise, the blogger had written a review of Sarkodie's Championship, which caught.

Ghanaian musicians Keche, Rocky Dawuni, and Israel Maweta were among numerous Ghanaian music industry professionals who gathered in Tema to bid John Claude Tamakloe a befitting farewell.

