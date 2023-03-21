A young lady took time off to educate Ghanaians about the Gyamadudu Museum in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, which she claims is worth visiting

According to her, many people may not know such a place with a rich cultural history existed, so she was unravelling it to the public

The lady added that the museum is scheduled to be completed next year and was not fully open to the public

A lady with the TikTok handle @ryamchouu_travels posted a video to show a historical place in Ghana that people may not know about.

Her video showed the Gyamadudu Museum in the Ashanti Region of Ghana and demonstrated how she toured the facility. The lady posted the video with the caption:

I am going to start with Gyamadudu Museum in Ankase - Hermang. This is about an hour's drive from Kumasi and is very easy to locate. This museum is yet to be completed and finally opened to the general public sometime this year or next year, but it is something to look forward to.

The lady mentioned that the museum had unique architecture and a serene and calming atmosphere. She confessed that it was not officially opened to the public, but it was something people could look forward to.

According to the lady, the museum is being built to highlight the stories of African leaders before and after slavery using creative art.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the video

Several Ghanaians were impressed by the video and expressed themselves in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiled some responses below.

Mr Ras Kofy commented:

I'm Ghanaian, born and bred in Kumasi but never knew that museum existed. Thanks a lot, Ohemaa.

MPONPONSUO TV remarked:

We are almost done with this project. Hopefully, middle of this year, we will commission and open it to the public.

GyapGyap commented:

Thank you...you have no idea how you’ve helped me with this video. I had zero knowledge about this

Abiba Abdullai opined:

This is my first time. I wasn't permitted to go on excursions during my primary and shs. Poor me.

