Archipalago, in an interview, lamented about the economic challenges in Ghana and revealed that he has spent over GH₵100,000 in 3 weeks

The Ghanaian socialite who is currently based abroad visited Ghana for the Christmas holidays and according to him it has been challenging

He spoke to Sammy Kay, a popular blogger and mentioned that since he came down from the US he noticed that dollars were being spent more than cedis

Popular Ghanaian socialite and musician, Archipalago, was interviewed by Sammy Kay on his YouTube channel and he addressed the economic challenges in Ghana.

The socialite who touched down from the US mentioned that the cost of living in Ghana had skyrocketed. He went on to reveal how much money he had spent during his 3 weeks' stay in the country.

According to him, he has spent over GH₵100,000. His comments shocked the interviewer and he asked what led to such a massive expenditure in a short period of time.

The rich socialite explained that Ghana had become very dollar centric and hence that made the prices of goods and services expensive.

He recalled that there were nights when he spent over GH₵5k during outings. His comments caused a massive stir on social media as Ghanaians felt he was exaggerating.

Archipalago Causes Stir

afriyie_baa wrote:

He should stop bragging. Who asked him to be showing off. This guy is full of noise. By force u want to be a celebrity.

cokeboy_rebirth commented:

5000 why Udey buy food for orphans everyday ? Tsww motwa ntoro aa mom br3 ong

moda_st.Patrick also doubted him:

it's a lie. That's over Eight thousand (8,000) US dollars. He ain't even spent a thousand yet...swaaaakai

