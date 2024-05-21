DWP Academy member Endurance Grand has wrapped up her stint at the 10th edition of the CDC Festival in Berlin

Quables, DWP Academy cofounder, took to social media to hail Endurance Grand

His post has set the stage for numerous fans who are rooting for the dancer to reach higher heights

Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand flew to Berlin for her first major gig abroad as a tutor for the 10th edition of the CDC festival.

Endurance Grand ran double classes on the first and last days of the event, being one of only two dancers to coach multiple sessions at the festival this year.

The DWP Academy took to social media to hail Endurance Grand's exploits in Berlin.

DWP Academy boss extols Endurance Grand

On May 20, Quables, cofounder of DWP Academy, shared photos with Endurance Grand from Berlin.

The talent manager joined the dancer as she climaxed this year's edition of the CDC festival with an Afrodance class.

"Representing the collective so well, we are proud of your growth and the woman you are becoming! Keep shining," Quables shared on Instagram.

Endurance Grand responded to the post, expressing her heartfelt gratitude to Quables and the DWP Academy.

Netizens talk about Endurance Grand's strides in Berlin

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they extolled Endurance Grand's skyrocketing growth.

Biskit opens up on her relationship with Endurance Grand

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Biskit, the newly crowned winner of the Talented Kidz had opened up about her relationship with Endurance Grand, her trainer from the DWP Academy.

The young dancer named Endurance Grand and Real Cesh from the DWP Academy as her trainers and went on to recount how the female dance superstars have helped share her trajectory in the dance world.

