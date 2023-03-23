The little girl who featured in one of Maggi's popular adverts on TV about 5 years ago is a big girl now

A video which popped up on social media showed the young lady's massive growth, and it made many folks feel old

Social media users were filled with nostalgia and said time really flies fast as they admired the young lady

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The little girl featured in one of Maggi's popular adverts on TV about 5 years ago is now a big girl. A recent video that surfaced on social media showed the young lady's massive growth, leaving many feeling nostalgic and a little old.

Little Girl Who Featured In Popular Maggi Advert Grows Big And Beautiful Photo Source: Maggi YouTube

Source: UGC

The Maggi advert, which aired years ago, featured a cute little girl who won over the hearts of many with her adorable looks and charming personality. Fast forward years after, and the once tiny girl is now a grown woman.

The video, which quickly went viral on social media, showed the young lady looking stunning and unrecognizable from her days as a child star. Social media users were filled with nostalgia as they admired the young lady's transformation and how much she had grown.

Many Ghanaians expressed their surprise and disbelief at how quickly time has passed. Some users commented on how they remember watching the Maggi advert as a child themselves, and now seeing the little girl all grown up made them feel old.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Maggi advert, which featured the little girl and her family preparing a delicious meal with Maggi seasoning, became a household favourite in Ghana.

Ghanaians React To The Little Lady's Growth

Akosua_Amabra❣️ was stunned:

Does this means I'm Olady now..No be this girl I watched on Tv

yhaasikapa17 wrote:

This girl wey I watched her advert on TV n was older than her is now older than me eiiiishh

McLyrics commented:

Eeeiii right now , wey I fit chop sef ‍♂️, I was watching her on my television some years ago now she’s my spec

Curvy Ghanaian Lady Shares Massive Physical Transformation In TikTok Video, Says It Took Her 6 Years

In another story, a woman has left netizens in awe after she shared a clip of herself highlighting her massive physical transformation.

In a video on TikTok, the lady revealed that the amazing difference in her body features happened in a space of six years.

Social media users who reacted to the video heaped praise on her, with many acknowledging that she has changed for the better.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh