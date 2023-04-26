Talented Kidz star, Nakeeyat, in a video, stunned many with her sudden growth as she rocked a pair of high heels and slayed in a Ghana flag-influenced outfit

The young lady looked elegant as she walked majestically in the gorgeous outfit and had social media users admiring her

The video, which was shared by Nakeeyat on her TikTok page, had many in awe at how fast she had grown

Talented Kidz star Nakeeyat has left social media users in awe with her sudden growth as she slayed in a Ghana flag-influenced outfit while rocking a pair of high heels. The young star looked absolutely elegant as she walked majestically in the stunning ensemble, and it's safe to say that her fans were blown away by her transformation.

Nakeeyat in Ghanaian outfit (Left, Right), Nakeeyat during Talented Kidz (Middle) Photo Source: Nakeeyat

The video, which was shared by Nakeeyat on her TikTok page, has been viewed by thousands of people who simply cannot believe how fast the little lady had grown. Fans of the young star have been quick to shower her with compliments, with many praising her for her stunning style and undeniable talent.

Nakeeyat first shot to fame after winning the Talented Kidz reality show in 2019. Her exceptional talent and undeniable charm won the hearts of viewers, and she has since become a household name in Ghana.

However, it is not just her talent that has people talking. Nakeeyat's stunning sense of style and fashion choices have also garnered a lot of attention. Her Ghana flag-inspired outfit was a true showstopper, and many said the young star had absolutely slayed in the ensemble.

Nakeeyat Awes Ghanaians

Swoon_bridal_wear_gh commented:

Ah ah Nakeeyat of yesterday is wearing heels and I’m still struggling ❤️

Akosua ❤️✅ wrote:

Eii is the heels for me

user1117963619795 commented:

Eii u have grown and left meoo eii

nancyanowoa wrote:

eeeeii you were able to wear this heel, walking in it is difficult oo

