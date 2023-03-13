A woman has left netizens in awe after she shared a clip of herself highlighting the massive physical transformation

In a video on TikTok, the lady revealed the amazing difference in body features that happened in a space of six years

Social media users who reacted to the video heaped praise on her, with many acknowledging that she has changed for the better

A young Ghanaian lady is trending after taking to social media to flaunt her massive physical transformation.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @emi_ly99 shared an old photo of her young self looking skinny with barely any curves to boast about.

A curvy lady showing her massive transformation in a TikTok video Photo credit:@emi_ly99/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video then went to capture her walking on a table tennis court, and the difference in her body features is telling.

This time round, the young lady had grown in stature and had fully developed bodily features every young lady longs for.

One thing worth highlighting is her nice curves and how heavily endowed she had become in the space of six years.

The photo, which was captured "six years later", had sparked a lot of reactions at the time of writing the report, with netizens gushing over her beauty and body.

Ghanaians react to the video of the TikTok lady

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 5000 views and 300 likes.

eguakhidestanleyi:

am coming to Ghana to ask your family the list of your bride prices

Kwaku Blaqq:

Massive transformation

No:

Still the same or wose mab)dam

joebee94:

Eeeeeeiii what happened within that six years

kofitenkorang16:

Beautiful lady with beautiful moves follow back

Source: YEN.com.gh