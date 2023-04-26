Before and after photos of how a young Ghanaian couple met and stayed together right through to marriage have inspired many

The photos which were shared in a short clip on TikTok also highlighted the massive transformation the duo has undergone over the years

Ghanaians who reacted to the post have praised the lovers for using their story to motivate young lovers

A beautiful Ghanaian couple has got many people longing to tie the knot with their partners after they shared photos to chronicle how their love story began and how far they have come.

The short clip on TikTok first showed old photos of how the man and his wife started off as young lovers without much to boost or brag about except to find warmth in the arms of each other's arms.

The next set of photos however paints a different picture as it portrays the duo as husband and wife having undergone massive transformation over the years.

The 44-second video which is nothing short of inspirational had gathered a lot of reactions from social media users at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians wish the married couple well in their marriage affair

Social media users in their reaction to the video praised the young couple for keeping the love strong over the years and also for using their story to inspire others.

Andrews Larbi reported:

congratulations man

Akosua Attrams replied:

This is very beautiful

Sweetstargh remarked:

God bless your home Mr. & Mrs. Okyere

DEAR KID added:

I tap your blessing some my boss

