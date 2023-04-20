Actor Abraham Attah has dropped a new photo showing how thick and long his dreadlocks have grown

The actor's hair covered his entire face, making some of his followers question if he could see properly

The Beast Of No Nation star was fashionably dressed in a black Tommy Hilfiger hoodie and a pair of jeans as he posed for the cameras

US-based Ghanaian actor, Abraham Attah, has sent social media into a frenzy with his latest Instagram post. The 21-year-old, famous for his outstanding performance in the Hollywood blockbuster movie, "Beast Of No Nation," has dropped a new photo that has left fans stunned.

Abraham Attah and Idris Elba (Left), Abraham Attah in singlet (Right) Photo credoit: abraham.attah

Source: Instagram

In the photo, Attah could be seen flaunting his long and thick dreadlocks, which now cover his entire face. The young star, who had previously sported a shorter hairdo, has now raised the bar with his new look.

Attah looked like a fashion icon as he rocked a stylish black Tommy Hilfiger hoodie and a pair of well-fitted jeans. His chiselled features and captivating gaze made it hard for fans to take their eyes off him. However, it was his hair that stole the show, leaving many of his followers stunned and amazed.

Several fans took to the comment section to express their thoughts on Attah's new look. Many were quick to compliment his hairstyle, with some calling it impressive. However, some were concerned that the actor's hair was too long and thick, with a few followers even asking if he could see properly.

Abraham Attah Spraks Reactions With New Photo

kofi_jeff123 wrote:

Can u really see through the rasta?

kofi_gyasi_hayford commented:

We are waiting for a movie bruh !!!

gmb_benny reacted:

Ei Aguu…..

jeneral_wan_jay commented:

Young champ

