25 songs about falling in love unexpectedly that are so romantic

Falling in love with someone who reciprocates the effort back is one of the greatest feelings in the world. It takes away all the uneasiness, calms you down, and gives you a feeling of affection you can't find in anything else. It gets better when you know songs about falling in love unexpectedly, which can tell your story and help build nostalgic memories.

When you love someone, you always want to share more than just words. You are always thinking of songs, poems, quotes, and things that will keep that smile on their faces for the rest of their lives.

25 songs about falling in love unexpectedly

Falling in love doesn't need any planning. Sometimes it is hard to predict, and one is locked in a cycle of good emotions and feelings. When you have feelings for someone and want to spend some time with them, go ahead and let them know.

1. Lucky - Jason Mraz featuring Colbie Caillat

Lucky is one of those songs about falling in love with your best friend. It talks about the good times you can get with your best friend. It takes away the negativity, tension and pressure in life. You will feel lucky to meet such a great person and even fall in love with them.

2. Terrified - Katharine McPhee

Being in love can be exciting and terrifying at the same time. It is living in the fact that your whole life is tied to only one person to whom you should always be faithful. But that is the downside, and the upside is that your life gets brighter and fancier. If you are afraid and vulnerable, Terrified by Katharine has the best lyrics for you.

3. I’ve Got a Crush on You - Ella Fitzgerald

If you love jazz stars, this is the perfect song for you. It tells of the new encounters with an unexpected crush, and you can do nothing but fall in love with them at first sight. Even though she never imagined herself deep in love, she has this strong feeling that constantly draws her to him. If you are looking for the best songs about love at first sight, I've Got a Crush on You by Ella Fitzgerald should be your first choice.

4. Better Man - Paolo Nutini

Paolo Nutini gives love another different outlook from the conventional love between two people. It is about starting a relationship with a perfect woman, so he must step up and be a man who deserves her.

5. Still Falling for You - Elle Goulding

Think of love as that thing in life that you may not need if you were to buy from the store, but when you buy, there won't be a need for all the other items in the cart. Elle Goulding's songs about falling in love again after being hurt implore the need to believe in love. There are mistakes, there are ups and downs, and there is joy. Be willing to go through it all and win.

6. Lovesong - The Cure

Lovesong is one of your ideal tracks about falling for someone you just met. There is no doubt that Cure understands what it means to fall in love with someone for the first time. It tells of the deep love one feels when with their lover and when they are far away.

7. Accidentally In Love - Counting Crows

This is one of those love songs for a new relationship as it describes the first time you fall in love and every time you meet someone special in your life. When single, you always feel like you will never meet that person who makes your eyebrows rise until you meet them, and your story changes for good.

8. How Would You Feel - Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has always had a way into people's hearts. This is one of those songs you can't stop listening to, especially if you fall in love again. It talks of when you are afraid to take that step into a relationship with someone you like because of fear you will get hurt.

9. U Got It Bad - Usher

This is one of those R&B songs about falling in love. Sometimes, you might be uncertain about why you are sticking with someone, which escalates to love and a relationship. The little things in your life begin to change, and you want to start increasing touches on how you look, smell and wear.

10. I Could Have Danced All Night - My Fair Lady

For die-hard lovers of musicals, this one is for you. The story by My Fair Lady is about how she likes her lecturer and would go out of her way to be with him. When you are in love with someone, you want to stay awake all night and dance with him.

11. Love at First Sight - Michael Buble

Do you believe in love at first sight? If yes, then this is the song for you. It is a beautiful track with the best lyrics about falling in love at first sight and the joy that comes with being with that person all time long.

12. Can’t Help Falling Love - Ingrid Michaelson

Sometimes you want to put everything into perspective and get things down on the plan, find the right person, and fall in love with them. However, this doesn't happen all the time, as love comes like wind and sweeps you by your feet. Before you know it, you are in love with someone so dear.

13. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face - Roberta Flack

Roberta Flack has a magic touch with words, especially when making her songs. The lyrics are reflective and carry a deep sense of meaning. This song tells a story of love from the first time you see someone you like.

14. Always on My Mind - Willie Nelson

Always on My Mind is one of the best country songs about falling in love unexpectedly. The track has a solid lyrical composition. It tells a story of how you love someone and that they are always on your mind.

15. I Won’t Say (I’m In Love) - Alan Menken and David Zippel

How would you tell when you are in love? You start seeing your partner as an extension of yourself. Hercules says she won't say it's love because the world suddenly turns around, and it feels good.

16. Whole Lot in Love - Austin Burke

Whole Lot in Love is a feel-good country song celebrating the joy of falling in love. Whether you're a die-hard country fan or just looking for a catchy tune to brighten your day, this song is definitely worth a listen.

17. Somebody's Got Me - Mitchell Tenpenny

Somebody's Got Me song reflects the feeling of being lost and lonely and the comfort one finds in the arms of a loved one. Mitchell Tenpenny sings about the struggles of life, feeling like everything is out of his control and how he's searching for something to hold onto. But he finds solace in his lover's arms, who gives him the strength to face whatever comes his way.

18. Dancin' In The Country - Tyler Hubbard

Dancin' in the Country is one of the fun and lighthearted new country love songs that showcases Tyler Hubbard's talent as a singer and songwriter. It's a reminder to embrace life's simple pleasures and enjoy the beauty of the world around us. This song will surely make you smile and get your toes tapping.

19. Cover Me Up - Morgan Wallen

Cover Me Up is a country song by American singer Morgan Wallen. The song's raw emotion and honesty make it a standout track on Wallen's album, Dangerous: The Double Album. The lyrics capture the intensity of love and the importance of having someone to lean on during tough times. Wallen's heartfelt delivery adds to the power of the song, making it a true masterpiece.

20. God Gave Me You - Blake Shelton

This country music song opens with a soft piano melody and Shelton's heartfelt vocals. The lyrics express gratitude for a partner who has brought love and light into the singer's life and acknowledges that God ultimately gave this gift. The song's message of gratitude and love has resonated with listeners, and it has become a popular wedding song and a fixture in country music playlists.

21. Love Again - Dua Lipa

The song's upbeat tempo and disco-inspired production make it a perfect dancefloor anthem, but the lyrics also contain a powerful message of hope and resilience. The lyrics acknowledge the pain of past heartbreaks but also celebrate the idea that we have the power to move forward and find love again.

22. Walking After You - Foo Fighters

Walking After You is one of the best songs about finding love again, showcasing Foo Fighters' ability to create emotionally charged music. While the song's lyrics don't explicitly mention finding love again, it's often interpreted as a song about the hope of reconnecting with a lost love. The emotional intensity of the song captures the feelings of loss and longing that can come with a breakup but also suggests that there is a chance for rekindling the relationship.

23. Back To You - Selena Gomez

Back To You is a fun and upbeat song that showcases Selena Gomez's talent as a singer and performer. The song's lyrics contain a powerful message about the complexities of love and relationships. The song acknowledges that love can be messy and difficult but suggests it's worth taking a chance on someone you care about.

24. I Want to Know What Love Is - Foreigner

I Want to Know What Love Is is a power ballad by British-American rock band Foreigner. The song was released in 1984 and is often described as one of the great songs about new love. The song captures the longing and anticipation that can come with a new relationship, and its powerful chorus suggests that love can be transformative and life-changing.

25. I Call It Love - Lionel Richie

I Call It Love is often described as one of the best R&B songs about loving someone you can't be with. The emotional depth of the song effectively conveys the longing and sadness that can result from falling in love with someone you can't be with.

The language of love can only be understood by those who dare to fall in love. The positivity, courage, and determination to find happiness and love keep two souls together. Listen to the above songs about falling in love unexpectedly and get your heart warmer for the person you love.

