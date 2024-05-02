A video of Mabel Okyere lamenting about certain aspects of her life has gone viral online

This comes after she said she still cannot boast of her own car and depends on public transport

Many people who commented on the video shared varied opinions with some urging her to wait for God's time

Popular gospel musician, Mabel Okyere has sparked an emotional reaction online after a video of her lamenting about the way her life has turned out went viral

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok captured the moment where the Anyuonam hitmaker was performing at a church when she suddenly stopped to talk about her plight.

Mabel Okyere laments in video Photo credit: @Mabel Okyere Ministry/Facebook

Source: Facebook

She lamented that despite singing for a decade she does not have a car and still depends on commercial mini bus often known as trotro as means of treansport.

"I remember when I released my hit single, I entered a trotro not knowing some of the passengers had noticed me. I eventually got down from the vehicle under the guise that I had left an item at home."

At that point, Mabel Okyere who spoke with a shaky voice said she deserves to own a car adding she feels at her level, getting her own vehicle will help her grow her brand.

At thr time of writing the report, the video of the gospel singer had raked in over 1000 likes and 38 comments was captioned:

"Please.oo... We beg somebody should bless our sister with a car wate... Na she deserves it".

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video who commented on the video shared opinions on the video.

Testimony commented:

ntsi ne koraaa koraa ni s3

DD luxury Hair reacted:

sis in his time ooo pls

Papa Nat replied:

I pray for you: Your helper will see this video and bless you more than you expected

TheDancingProphet reacted:

I want to Sow a seed in her Life

Erzoah Emmanuel nyanzu

I know if my prophet sees this he will do it for

Iamcode_._ replied:

money to eat is even a problem in Ghana and you are talking about a car

Edward Boateng sells pendrives to survive

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng was spotted selling pen drives as a means of survival.

A video online showed the renowned singer hawking the pen drives at a place which looks like a lorry park.

Once celebrated for soulful hits like M'akoma So Ade, Akwasi Boateng was seen tiredly peddling the devices with a megaphone.

Source: YEN.com.gh