Seth Gyimah, Ghana's new boxing sensation, has sparked hilarious reactions after sharing the aftermath of his recent fight

After beating Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London, he was seen having a fond time with the boxer and feeding him plantain chips

His fans, who are mostly based in Ghana, could not hold back their comments after seeing the pictures

Freezy Macbones, the sensational Ghanaian UK-based boxer whose real name is Seth Gyimah, was seen having a great time with the professional he defeated.

Sharing this on his Twitter handle, Freezy posted photos he took with Darryl Sharp in the ring at the Copper Box Arena in London, and how they had a great time together.

In one of the pictures, Freezy was captured handing out a pack of plantain chips that he sells to the defeated boxer, who was conspicuously excited at the kind gesture.

Freezy captioned the photos, explaining that the bout was not a personal issue between them but just business, suggesting that they are friends in real life now.

Fans of Freezy Macbones react to his kind gesture to Darryl Sharp

Freezy Macbones' fans have been reacting to the pictures he took with Darryl Sharp. Check out some of their comments below.

@kanburi_iconic indicated:

Anybody you meet ..take give am wotowoto…no slucking low key ..wo abo akwa no paaa ooo

@willingking3 mentioned:

Seth, this is the time to put in more work to sustain the fame ahead of you. You don't not need to be reminded of the sufferings you've been through till this stage. 2 things to work on. Please improve on your punch landed. Remember a hard punch missed weighs you down.

@kwesi_crocs stated:

You beat somebody like thief finish dey say business cheers to the win

@_go__getter added:

Hmm,you've beaten someone like this,heavy punches like this and you saying nothing personal..and he too he's still standing beside you again hmmm

Source: YEN.com.gh