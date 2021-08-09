Ayisha Modi leaves Comedian Waris speechless as she gifts him piece of land

Comedian Waris has revealed that Ayisha Modi has touched his life in a special way

The comedian took to social media to announce that he was the latest landowner in town courtesy Ayisha

He called on his teeming followers to thank Ayisha Modi on his behalf

Ghanaian comedian Abdul Waris Umaru, widely known as Comedian Waris, has joined the league of landowners after Ayisha Modi gifted him with a half plot of land.

Taking to Twitter, the comedian and actor expressed his joy and asked his followers to thank Ayisha Modi famed as She Loves Stonebwoy on his behalf.

In the Twitter post, Waris indicated that he did not ask for a gift from Ayisha Modi but she extended her kindness to him.

His post on Twitter read: "I’m just speechless, I don’t know how to start this.. I don’t know ooo @ayisha_modi Just popped up from no where, gave me HALF PLOT OF LAND … please I’m too excited I don’t know what to type, God bless you o, guys thank her for me na im short of words"

The comedian could not contain his joy and called on his fans and followers to flood Ayisha Modi's timeline with words of appreciation.

Many fans heeded the humble call and thanked Ayisha Modi under the post and expressed excitement over the comedian's good fortune.

One fan who thought the gesture was too good to be true, took to the comment section to advise Waris never to offend Modi.

To this, Ayisha Modi came replying and wrote: "I have a golden heart, You only see me talking when people frame stories to tarnish my image on social media after reaching me back door. Sometimes I get shocked and promise myself never to be good but God didn’t create me that way my spirit always push me to be a good person."

Talking about good gestures, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an entourage made up of the Greater Accra President of Musicians Union of Ghana, Trigmatic, and others have paid a courtesy call on sound engineer Sugar Tone.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Adom TV, Ras Caleb, the Greater Accra President of MUSIGA was giving a progress report following the visit.

According to Ras Caleb, Sugar Tone was not mentally deraigned like many people had been made to believe.

