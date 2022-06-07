Young Kumawood actress Spendilove Acheampong has got many falling in love with her after popping up with stunning photos on social media

The photos which showed, Spendilove who burst out as a child actress, looking all grown as a teenager with so much beauty

More photos of Spendilove have surfaced online following the buzz around the earlier photos she released

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Kumawood actress Spendilove Acheampong recently made waves on social media after some photos of her emerged online.

The photos showed Spendilove who was one of the prominent child actors in the Kumawood movie industry had grown into a beautiful young lady.

As someone who burst onto the movie scene when she was just about six years old, her growth surprised many social media users. Born in 2003, Spendilove will turn 19 in October.

Child Kumawood actress Spendilove Acheampong has grown into a beautiful young lady Photo source: @spendilove_acheampong, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Following the initial photos YEN.com.gh has stumbled upon more photos of the young actress on social media. We bring some of her best poses on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. Spendilove looks good with her infectious smile:

2. She stepped out like a real 'slay queen' here with her jeans winter boots:

3. Spendi is still very beautiful even without makeup:

4. This orange dress just looked perfect on Spendilove:

5. Having fun without all the wigs 'wahala':

6. Spendi can also rock school uniforms in style:

7. The young actress was full of smiles as she appeared on a radio show:

8. This black dress and boots did justice to Spendilove's beauty:

9. Spendi's smiles are always on point:

Spendilove's fans love her photos

The many photos from Spendilove have been warmly received by her admirers. Many of them have praised the young actress' beauty.

king_summer_one said:

"5 star girl with fashion ."

aj_bonigee said:

"Too hot for the gram."

sumith.bafna said:

"Cute beautiful gorgeous pretty awesome."

enoch.andoh.5 said:

"Very beautiful and gorgeous."

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa turns heads with new dance video

Meanwhile, Spendilove's Kumawood colleague Maame Serwaa has once again wowed her fans on social media with a new video.

The video sighted on Instagram showed Serwaa showing off some smooth dance moves while wearing a short dress.

Many of her followers have been left wondering about the curvaceous stature of the actress in the clip.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh