Twene Jonas, the popular US-based Ghanaian social media sensation and youth advocate, has come back to social media

This comes weeks after he went 'missing' on social media, with rumours spreading that he had lost his life

His fans have been excited to see his return, and many of them have been celebrating him online

Famous US-based Ghanaian social media influencer and socialite Twene Jonas has made a comeback barely two weeks after some rumours spread on social media about his demise.

As YEN.com.gh reported, his followers were concerned, even though no official or reliable sources confirmed the news.

In the new video, Jonas went through the various reports about his safety on his phone and debunked all of them, saying he was well and alive.

Twene Jonas excites fans online with his return Photo credit: @twenejonas

Twene Jonas, who went live on his YouTube on April 17, 2023, said he has been enjoying himself while he was away on social media.

What Twene Jonas fans are saying about his return

Many fans who were heartbroken to hear rumours of Twene Jonas' demise have shared reactions that depict their joy upon seeing him return. Some of their comments have been listed below.

Yeboah Benjamin said:

Greatest of all time. Mother Ghana is behind you, nobody can ever do anything to you.❤❤❤

Alice Braimah indicated:

My heart was broken when I head you were dead thank God for your life and God will give you long life stay blessed a strong

AFRO TECH mentioned:

Our president is back I'm very happy to see you the Truth will always defeat liars glass nkoaaa the system is working 24/7 hwɛ fɛm didi abrofo maa free we love you Jonas live long

Watch the video below:

