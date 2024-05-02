Kumawood actress Spendilove Acheampong has released new stunning photos on her Instagram

The new photos showed the young actress glowing in a green outfit and fine hairstyle

Spendilove's photos triggered massive reactions from her followers as many hailed her growth

Young Kumawood star Spendilove Acheampong has put herself back in the minds of her followers on social media with a new set of photos.

Spendilove has not been active on social media for a while and has bounced back with some stunning photos.

The photos showed the 20-year-old glowing and looking all grown up with a high sense of fashion.

In the photos, the pretty young lady, who aspires to study nursing, wore a full green dress that matched her looks, with a gold weave and a gold clutch bag.

Standing in the middle of a nicely decorated space, Spendilove turned and gave different poses in the eight slides.

Sharing the photos, the Kumawood actress observed that she might have been out of people's minds for some time and thus wanted them to remember her.

"Just incase you’re forgetting me ," she captioned the beautiful images.

See Spendilove's photos shared on Instagram below:

Spendilove's fans awed by her growth and beauty

The photos shared by Spendilove have received a lot of attention from her followers. Many have been awed by her beauty and quick growth from her days as a child actress.

hair_byabena said:

So Beautiful ❤❤

sister_hamdia said:

Eii small pikin don turn big mama

emrys_graphicsinc said:

Ewiase de3 yento nnipa ntwene o

ekow_nunoogh said:

Small girl with big GOD ❤️❤️

phaa_qweci.1 said:

We haven’t forgotten you ok @official_spendilove_acheampong ….. but I’m kinda older than you but it’s seems I’m still the same ooo

abena_bendi said:

Epitome of beauty

Spendilove glows in delicate makeup

In another story, Kumawood actress Spendilove Acheampong transformed herself into a stunningly beautiful young woman in videos.

The videos showed her transforming her bare face and natural looks into a glow with makeup, contact lenses, and weave-on.

Many of her admirers who saw the videos were stunned by her looks and praised her.

