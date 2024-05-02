The New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has promised to incorporate traditional rulers into the mining licensing process when elected in the December 7 polls

The New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says if he wins the 2024 presidential election, he will amend the Minerals Act to include traditional rulers.

According to him, he would integrate traditional rulers into the mineral licensing processes to empower them in determining who gets a license to mine within their traditional area.

Bawumia believes incorporating chiefs will help solve the illegal mining menace.

This he said would help solve the menace of illegal mining in the country and create access for small-scale mining companies.

The vice president was addressing chiefs in the Western Regional House of Chiefs on Thursday, May 2, as part of his Western Regional campaign tour.

According to Dr Bawumia, the neglect of chiefs and their input in the mining industry and its regulation has left gaps which have been exploited by malicious persons to engage in illegal mining.

He said the incorporation of the chiefs would help address the problem while encouraging small-scale miners to get formalised.

He also stated that his future government will embark on a major decentralisation agenda for the minerals commission and the Environmental Protection Agency.

He said, the two government agencies during his tenure will have their authority transferred to their district offices nationwide.

Queen mother arrested for illegal mining

Meanwhile, the queen mother of Accra New Town in the Wassa East District, Nana Akwah Akua, has been arrested for illegal mining in her town.

The Wassa East DCE, Emmanuel Kwakye, caused the arrest.

Her arrest followed reports of illegal mining, also known as galamsey in the backyard of Accra New Town Basic School.

According to UTV, upon hearing the report, the DCE went to the town and sought an explanation from the queen about the illegal activities.

She is said to have failed to give tangible reasons for her failure to stop the illegal mining, hence the DCE's decision to cause her arrest.

Earlier videos showed active illegal mining taking place on the school premises. Illegal miners fled the school before police arrived at the scene.

Galamsey affecting cocoa exports

YEN.com.gh reported that the former Environmental Protection Agency boss, Henry Kokofu, has warned that Ghanaian cocoa beans could face an international ban over illegal mining concerns.

He explained that the increase in across the country poses a direct danger to the survival of the cocoa industry.

He has urged the government to intensify its campaign against the menace to save the country's cocoa industry.

