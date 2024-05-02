A video of Stonebwoy interacting with Rick Ross and Brett Berish, Belaire Champagne CEO has popped up online

This comes after Rick Ross and Stonebwoy's previous chat ended with a hint of them collaborating

The new online interaction has sparked up fans' anticipation for a collaboration between the two brands

Ghanaian singer and reggae dancehall superstar Stonebwoy has had another interaction with American record executive and rapper Rick Ross.

Previously, Stonebwoy had given Rick Ross an introductory chat about Ghana and his hopes to feature him and Taylor Swift.

A short recording of their conversation has popped up online, igniting fans' excitement about a promised Stonebwoy and Rick Ross collaboration.

Stonebwoy chats with the CEO of Belaire Champagne

Rick Ross was with Brett Berish, the CEO of Belaire Champagne and another individual during the call.

The CEO has been a staunch fan of Ghanaian music. In 2021, he co-signed Black Sherif, calling him the hottest thing in Ghana at the time.

Last year, Medikal recounted an experience with the CEO, hinting at a possible collaboration with the alcoholic brand.

Netizens react to Stonewoy's linkup with Brett Berrish and Rick Ross

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they registered their anticipation for Stonebwoy and Rick Ross's record.

@KwasiSwatson said:

Steadily making solid connections beyond music... bigups stonebowy

@WEBLOCKS wrote:

Cleared road and tell them we are coming

@WilliamYeboahJ1 noted:

If that collab happens bro dem the greatest

@meekmilli69 remarked:

Too Hungary for success@stonebwoy

@GYEDI15 added:

You’re celebrating a video call with a musician whose career is dead in the state SMH! We’ve a long way to go

King Promise introduces Dancegod Lloyd to Rick Ross

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian singer King Promise had hosted Rick Ross for a reconnaissance chat as the superstars aim to recruit each other for their upcoming projects.

The Ghanaian introduced Dancegod Loyd to Rick Ross, hailing him as the secret behind his hit song, Terminator and also pitched his annual music experience Promiseland, proposing to host Rock Ross for Detty December this year.

Source: YEN.com.gh