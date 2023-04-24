Stephen, a young man who met an elderly lady from the US on TV3's Date Rush, has proudly flaunted her in a video

The lady who goes by Nana Abena is in her 50s, making her significantly older than Stephen, whose exact age is not public

In the video Stephen shared on his TikTok page, the pair went out on dates and spent time together

Stephen of Date Rush fame has sparked reactions after proudly flaunting his relationship with an older woman from the United States. The lady, who goes by the name Nana Abena, is in her 50s, making her significantly older than Stephen, whose exact age is unknown.

Stephen (Left) Flaunts Elderly US Lady(Middle) he Met On Date Rush Photo Source: sankana_vandam

Source: TikTok

The couple first met on TV3's popular dating show, Date Rush, and it seems to have been love at first sight. In a video shared on his TikTok page, Stephen could be seen taking Nana Abena on dates and spending quality time with her. The video quickly went viral, with many people praising the couple for defying societal norms and pursuing their love for each other.

While some saw their relationship as unconventional, others saw it as a beautiful example of love and companionship. Some folks questioned the motives of Stephen, pointing out that the woman was old enough to be his mother.

The video has sparked a conversation on social media about age-gap relationships, with some people expressing their support for Stephen and Nana Abena, while others remained sceptical.

Stephen and US Lady Spark Reactions

queenfaliwrote:

hold her well ooo avoid bad advice from friends concentrate on this beautiful relationship bro

Mallenshines Official commented:

She's Ur destiny helper, if only u understand this, u would know peace

Some commenters, however, objected to the relationship between Stephen and Nana Abena:

sweettina reacted:

But odo nso 3mu aduru oo like Eiiwhat are u doing here Ariana?

Pot of Gold 1 said:

Innocent young man with vision. Uh never know wat God have I. store for u . staining ur bright future with this age 50 demn!! Am hurting seriously!

Justina wrote:

This one der are you sure is love

