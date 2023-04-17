A young Ghanaian man was excited to have landed a date with a woman from the US who is in her 50s

Stephen, as the Date Rush gentleman is called, went on his knees to thank God when Nana Abena chose him

Nana Abena is a mother of five whose husband passed on years ago and has been single for several years since then

Stephen, a young Ghanaian man who went on Date Rush with the hope of finding love, counted himself very lucky when a lady from the United States chose him.

This happened during an episode in Season 9 of the famous relationship show that was aired on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

The US lady in question is a woman in her 50s, who is a mother of five, with her firstborn clocking 34 years of age. According to her, she has been in Ghana for the past nine months, although she has travelled outside a couple of times.

Man kneels to give praise to God for being chosen by US lady on Date Rush Photo credit: @tv3_ghana

Source: Twitter

When she chose him, Stephen was so overjoyed that he went on his knees instantly to thank God for giving him the privilege to go on a date with the beautiful middle-aged woman.

Ghanaians comment on moment Nana Abena chose Stephen on Date Rush

The video was shared by TV3's verified Twitter handle, where it gathered numerous comments. Check out some of them below:

@sebakwame said:

Hmmm!!! this one is like Mother and Son ohhhh. Hope Stevo will have the patience to handle her.

@scrabby15 mentioned:

Woww. Dating someone whose first child is probably older than you.this is wild

@akukokoti indicated:

Somebody should ask stevoo when is he leaving the country . Cos Visa already granted

@tweeter_nurse added:

Your mom is finally crying in Asamakese go and tell her that green card is important cos the country make hot.

Watch the video below:

