After the sad incident that claimed the life of Madwoa, a beautiful Ghanaian lady in Adum, Kumasi, CCTV footage has surfaced

It is revealed that the suspect hugged and kissed the young lady before pulling a gun on her

Social media users have been surprised by the development, and many of them have been reacting to the new update

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

CCTV footage has surfaced from a nearby shop in Adum, Kumasi, where the sad incident that claimed the life of a beautiful Ghanaian lady called Madwoa occurred.

The video that is beginning to make waves on social media captures the moment the suspect kissed and hugged Madwoa before pulling out a gun to take her life.

This was confirmed by an eyewitness who spoke in an interview with GHpage. According to the narrator, the suspect fired five shots at different parts of Madwoa's body.

Madwoa looking beautiful and full of life Photo credit: @kessbentv

Source: Facebook

Ghanaians surprised by what CCTV footage revealed about Madwoa in Adum

The video has heaped numerous reactions since it surfaced on the internet. Below are some of the comments sighted by YEN.com.gh.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Er, Nest commented:

He must be fished out and delt with, you can’t commit such a heinous crime and go unpunished, married man that wants a faithful girlfriend, he must paid for his evil deeds

Joyce Mensah mentioned:

Women stay away from married men n find a handskill work to learn n depend on it for the rest of ur life,,,,, This world has totally changed,,, it's give n take,,, if u joke with a someone's mind n heart,,, it'll end u rest in peace (RIP)

Kinsley Okai Yaw Kwakwa indicated:

What at all is this world coming to! Such callous act been perpetuated by someone who claim love you. A big lesson for our young ladies. Condolences to the bereaved family.

Watch the video below:

The main suspect in Madwoa's murder reported to be a police officer

As YEN.com.gh also reported, it has been stated that a police inspector is a culprit in the purported event that resulted in the death of Madwoa in Adum, Kumasi.

In a radio program, Samson Kwame Nyamekye, the Ashanti Regional Correspondent for Peace FM, claimed that he and a group had conducted exhaustive investigations.

According to the information he possessed, he said the inspector was a member of the Ashanti region's SWAT team and had received a promotion to the police inspector in December 2022.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh