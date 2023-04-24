Nana Ama McBrown, in a video shared on her TikTok page, got surrounded by a large crowd of people who were excited to see

The actress was in her vehicle as she exchanged pleasantries with both the young and the old as they expressed their admiration for her

The video went viral on social media and had folks pointing out how blessed and respected McBrown was

Popular Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown sparked reactions on social media after a video of her surrounded by a large crowd of people went viral on her TikTok page. In the video, the actress could be seen sitting in her vehicle as she exchanged pleasantries with a horde of excited fans.

The award-winning actress was caught in the moment as she soaked up the admiration from both the young and the old. Her infectious smile and warm demeanour clearly won the hearts of her fans as they fought to catch a glimpse of her.

As the video circulated on social media, netizens could not help but shower praise on the actress, pointing out how blessed and respected she was. McBrown's popularity and status in the entertainment industry have earned her a massive following, and it was evident in the number of people who flocked around her vehicle.

With a career spanning over two decades, Nana Ama McBrown has become a household name in Ghana and beyond. Her talent, versatility and exceptional acting skills have endeared her to many, cementing her place as one of the most beloved actresses in the country.

The video, which has since garnered thousands of views, served as a testament to McBrown's star power and how much she is loved by her fans.

Netizens Admire McBrown

kingkankam wrote:

...she has been accepted by the Country as one of the most relevant and influential women if she doesn't know, she is passing through as a legend.

user5711348904533 said:

the spirit of Ghana is protecting u nana . we love you

Tirimud3 Hemaa wrote:

When Jesus says yes who can say no, you are bless dear

