Harold Amenyah's wife Irene accuses him of cheating just three months into their marriage, as seen in a YouTube video on their channel, "The Amenyahs"

Irene interrupts Harold's recounting of his trip to the US, asking if he went there to be with other girls

Harold denies the accusation, expressing his denial at his wife's suspicions that he had an affair

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In a surprising revelation on their YouTube channel, "The Amenyahs," Harold Amenyah and his wife, Irene Amenyah, addressed suspicions of infidelity just three months into their marriage.

The couple shared a candid moment where Irene confronted Harold about his recent trip to the United States.

During the video, Harold mentioned admiring the freedom he observed in the US, prompting Irene to interrupt and question his intentions.

Harold Amenyah's wife suspects him of cheating in video Photo credit: @theamenyahs

Source: Youtube

She asked directly,

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"So it means you went to take other girls when you went there?"

Harold, taken aback, vehemently denied the accusation, expressing disbelief at his wife's doubts. He responded,

"I cannot do that. Can you imagine, my wife thinks I cheated on her when I went to the US?"

The public airing of their dispute on their YouTube channel offered a glimpse into their personal struggles, inviting viewers into their relationship dynamics.

Check out some social media reactions to the YouTube video below.

@abenatrillions541 said:

Be doing most of these vlogs please.. They fun to watch

@lorettasworld5398 indicated:

Yayyyyyy, can't wait for more videosss!

@Alhajitheozzy commented:

The vlog is top notch oooo movie oooo not vlog we love this

Harold Amenyah shares his fantasy of having an extra bedroom partner with wife

In another story, during an appearance on GH One's Duvet show, Harold Amenyah provoked outrage with his words.

During the chat, he openly voiced his desire to involve another sexual partner besides his wife.

Harold Amenyah's wife looks gorgeous in an African print dress as she flaunts her expensive wedding ring

Meanwhile, on social media, the attractive wife of Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah released a nice video of herself and her renowned husband.

In the recent video, the young bride who went viral with their attire and haircut for her opulent traditional occasion looked lovely in a frontal hairstyle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh