Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has inspired corporate women with her white two-piece outfit

The fashion mogul styled her look with expensive jewellery set that matched completely with her look

Some social media users commented on Nana Ama McBrown's spectacular look for her new photoshoot

Ghanaian actress Felicity Nana Ama Agyeman, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, has released another stylish look for corporate women.

The style icon, who never repeats her outfits, looked dashing in a white two-piece outfit to host the famous entertainment show on Onua TV.

Nana Ama McBrown wore a long-sleeved corseted blazer and form-fitting pants designed by Esi Anderson to anchor the show.

Nana Ama McBrown looks splendid in white outfit. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Source: Instagram

The 47-year-old mother-of-one wore a side-parted frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup that blended with her skin tone.

Nana Ama McBrown accessorised her look with beautiful drop earrings and matching fashionable rings as she posed for the cameras.

Watch the video below:

Nana Ama McBrown causes a stir online

Some Ghanaians commented on Nana Ama McBrown's white outfit.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

deeva_porsche stated:

"Her Excellency the great😍."

mensah_217 stated:

"Love you 🔥🔥."

rhandythenurse stated:

"Her Excellency ❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥."

nanaba_.major1 stated:

"Brimm ❤️❤️My media Mom!!."

judithakwanzim stated:

"Fact ❤️."

whats_up_gh stated:

"I will repeat “w’animuoyam nti wo ho anibre “. H.E for a reason ❤️."

obaa_offei stated:

"Nana wanimoyam nti wo ho wo anibre na nso wode fi soro na eba y3. The people's favourite ❤️ ye nim wo firi tete😍."

mrsankamah_ stated:

"Facts, Her Excellency 😍."

Nana Ama McBrown rocks a pink dress

Nana Ama McBrown mesmerised her fans when she graced an event in a stylish pink strapless dress.

The talented fashion designer paired the pink corseted gear with pink mesh skirt with skin tone leggings.

Nana Ama McBrown wore a simple ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Nana Ama McBrown slays in white outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown who impressed fashionistas with her white top and high-waisted pants on the Onua Showtime program.

Ghanaian fashion designer Lauren Couture designed the exquisite two-piece outfit that went viral on social media.

Some fashion lovers commented on Nana Ama McBrown's flawless look and expensive high heels.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh