Award-winning Ghanaian actress Efya stole the show at the 2024 Rhythms On Da Runway with her kente gown

Efya looked like an African Barbie in the custom-made gown, ponytail hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup

Some social media users commented on the flawless kente gown Efya wore to the star-studded event

Ghanaian musician Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, popularly called Efya, stepped out in style to the kente edition of Rhythms On Da Runway.

The 37-year-old style influencer posed on the red carpet in a kente strap gown highlighting her curves.

The designer embellished her gown with different sets of beads and rhinestones for the red carpet-event.

Ghanaian musician Efya looks classy in a kente gown. Photo credit: @efya_nokturnal.

Source: Instagram

Style icon Efya accessorised her look with simple good earrings and an expensive silver wristwatch that matched the colours of her kente gown.

Check out the photos below:

Efya causes a stir with her gown

Some Ghanaians commented on Efya's daring outfit on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

wavythecreator stated:

"The biggest 🥂."

Glitterati event stated:

"So beautiful 😍 🤩 👌🏾 ."

djmagicjay stated:

"Mama Africa 😍."

ohitsdanij stated:

"This EATS".

tomithomas_los stated:

"Lovely nails ❤️."

salmamumin stated:

"You slayed."

emeliacarolelartey stated:

"Babeee! 😃 look at you 😍😍😍😍! Issaaa Forgetherrrr 🤣🤣🤣."

diffirentguy stated:

"GH Queen❤️."

beverly_afaglo stated:

"Beautiful 😍."

mimiemayblue stated:

"Killing us softly with them looks!😍😍."

shugatiti stated:

"Queen❤️."

acquahsuzzy stated:

"Beautiful."

nanaadwoa.davis stated:

"U understood the assignment 👏...beautiful outfit😍."

andruiid stated:

"Looks On Looks ! God bless the Queen."

kwaku.possible stated:

"Love you my Pretty Mami 💯."

Efya looks lovely in a green gown

Ghanaian musician Efya graced the 2024 EMY Africa Awards in a spectacular green gown with a cape.

The style influencer wore a coloured ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup to enhance her look at the red carpet-event.

She styled her look with a black bow tie while flaunting her skin in the lace gown with green suede sleeves.

Check out the photo below:

Efya slays in a short black dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Efya's short dress which she wore to perform at the Ambusa Experience in New York.

The female singer stole the attention on stage with her custom-made gown and beautiful hairstyle at the event.

Some social media users commented on Efya's electriying performance at the high-profile event.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh