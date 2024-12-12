Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu made a bad mistake as AS Monaco suffered defeat to Arsenal

The Black Stars centre-back started for Monaco in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night in London

Bukayo Saka netted a brace in the 3-0 victory over AS Monaco as Arsenal continued their winning run in the competition

Mohammed Salisu made a costly error as AS Monaco suffered an embarrassing defeat to Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League.

The Ghana international's back pass to goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki was intercepted by Kai Harvetz before Bukayo Saka fired home to hand the Gunners a 3-0 home win.

The England forward netted a brace to add to Havertz's strike late in the game as the English giants continue their quest to reach the last 16 of the competition.

In a video shared on social media, Salisu, who received a pass from the right rolled the ball back to Majecki as Hervetz pressed the goalkeeper for the ball with Saka at the end to strike home.

In a dominant performance at the Emirates, Saka opened the scoring after 34 minutes, connecting to a Gabriel Jesus cross from the left.

However, Monaco held on and came back from the break chasing an equaliser before Salisu's costly mistake with 12 minutes remaining.

Havertz completed victory in the 88th minute as Arsenal returned continued their impressive run in Europe.

Monaco manager furious over mistakes

AS Monaco manager Adi Hutter was unhappy with the Ghanaian defender's mistake, claiming it is unacceptable to make such errors at the Champions League level.

"At this level, it is not possible, not acceptable to make such mistakes that can be seen as downright gifts. And yet we were lucky that Arsenal missed a lot of opportunities," he said after the game, as quoted by the club's official website.

Despite Salisu's struggles last night, he has been a key figure for Monaco this season.

Adi Hutter confident in Salisu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that AS Monaco manager Adi Hutter said Mohammed Salisu's experience in the Premier League will be crucial against Arsenal.

Salisu travelled with AS Monaco to London for the game against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The Ghana international has been in superb form for Monaco this season.

