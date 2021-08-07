The Ghanaian actress uploaded multiple frames on Instagram feeling herself

She issued messages along with the photos, saying: ''Untouchable but you feel this''

Fella Makafui appears in the snaps rocking a leopard-themed outfit

Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui, is clearly feeling herself as she has uploaded multiple photos flexing her hourglass figure, informing her fans that they cannot touch but only feel her looks from a distance.

In the photos delivered on her Instagram page, the wife of Ghanaian rapper Medikal, born Samuel Adu Frimpong, appears in a leopard-themed outfit, beaming with different signature poses.

She rocked long black weaves and heels to enhance her looks while brandishing her curves in one of the photos.

The famous actress allowed her body to do all the talking as she only accompanied the post with few words.

She wrote:

''Hey you,'' and captioned the second post, ''Untouchable but you feel this,'' she said.

Social media users have thronged the comment area of her posts to share their views.

