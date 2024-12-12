A traditional wedding video of an adorable Ghanaian couple has surfaced on social media

The marriage was between a handsome diminutive Ghanaian man and a tall, beautiful bride

The video, which went viral on social media, sparked mixed reactions from a section of Ghanaians who chanced on it on TikTok

A diminutive Ghanaian man has tied the knot with his beautiful girlfriend in a colourful traditional marriage ceremony.

In a video circulating on social media, the handsome young man and his bride exchanged their marital vows before their friends and families.

A handsome diminutive Ghanaian man marries a beautiful who is taller than him. Photo credit: @maamenyarko906/TikTok.

The diminutive man wore a yellow suit to match his tall-looking wife's outfit for their special occasion.

Reaction to the couple's wedding video

The video of traditional marriage which was well attended by the loved ones of the couple, identified as Mr and Mrs Adu, went viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

While some saw it as a celebration of genuine love others insinuated that it was a marriage of convenience.

The wedding video of the couple garnered engagement on social media, and as of the time of drafting this report, the video had clocked over 6.8k likes and 600 comments.

@DON ISAAC said:

"Eeii. Juliet.... You shock me. Hmmm."

@sky also said

"Peace of mind is better than anything in life."

@Nana Dwomoh Candy /Nana Yaw commented:

"Love is mutual agreement and it doesn't matter your appearance or pedigree. congratulations to both of you."

@Nana kissi also commented:

"Why all the family inside there are not smiling is like everyone is angry."

@FRANCISCO (COBBY) wrote:

"Stay safe and happy, enjoy your new home guys."

@Abis palour also wrote|:

"Woow true definition of bold decision."

