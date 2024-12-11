The Faculty of Science and Technology Education of UCC's College of Education Studies held its graduation ceremony for its final-year students

At the end of the ceremony, two female students were named the overall Best Graduating Students

The two young women, both Home Economics students, graduated with a CGPA of 4.0

Two Ghanaian female students at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) have etched their names in the history books of academic excellence.

The two ladies, identified as Christiana Akuokor Lamptey and Rochelle Antoinette Eshun graduated top of their class at the 57th Congregation of the UCC.

Two Ghanaian female students graduate top of their class UCC graduation ceremony. Photo credit: @University Of Cape Coast/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Christian and Rochelle were jointly named the overall Best Graduating Students in the Faculty of Science and Technology Education of UCC's College of Education Studies.

Christiana Akuokor Lamptey graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.0 out of 4.0.

Rochelle Antoinette Eshun, on the other hand, also graduated with the same CGPA of 4.0 out of 4.0.

This remarkable academic success means that the two Ghanaian ladies scored straight As in all subjects of the eight end-of-semester exams they separately took.

The duo reportedly studied Home Economics at the Cape Coast-based university.

Ghanaians congratulate the ladies

Following the publication of their academic success on Facebook by the UCC official account, Ghanaians thronged the comment section to congratulate the two ladies.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Esther Appah said:

"This is beautiful. Congratulations queens."

@Akpene Koka also said:

"They say Home Economics people don't know book. God bless you both."

@Khobby Flames commented:

"For all you know, 80% is "A" not 70%. Respect your seniors for when it comes to academics, you can't compete! Congratulations beautiful ladies. Victory well deserved."

@Samuel Dzakpasu also commented:

"We congratulate them ..in our time, UCC didn't give you that even when you get it. Change has come indeed."

Lady named best female student at UMaT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Victoria Agyekumwaa was named the best female student at the University of Mines and Technology.

Victoria graduated with a BSc in Mining Engineering, scoring a Course Weighted Average (CWA) of 86.34.

Her impressive academic performance also won her the Newmont Ghana's award for the best graduating female student.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh