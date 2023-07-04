Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and his wife Tracy have surfaced in videos together as they go on vacation abroad

The video features fun moments between the couple as they show affection towards each other while exploring other parts of the world

The video has gained a reaction from the couple's fans after Tracy shared the video on her Instagram story

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie known privately as Michael Owusu Addo, has been seen on vacation with his wife, Tracy Tracy Owusu Addo, who is known publicly as Tracy Sarkcess. The couple has excited their fans with their vacation videos after several controversies about the rapper surfaced recently.

Sarkodie and wife go on vacation Photo credit: @tracysarkcess

Source: Instagram

In the trending video shared on Tracy's official Instagram account's stories, she showed places she was visiting with her husband, Sarkodie, outside of Ghana.

The video, which was later shared on Instagram by Ghanaian blogger Sweet Maame Adwoa has garnered significant reactions as Tracy looked excited.

The beautiful wife of the award-winning rapper captioned her vacation video saying, "Time off".

Sarkodie's vacation with his fashionable wife has triggered fans' flurry of envy and adoration. Social media have drooled over the couple's love, commitment, and impeccable sense of style.

Many fans are already eagerly awaiting updates on the family's activities, hoping for further insight into their extraordinary vacation.

Watch the video of Sarkodie and Tracy's vacation below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Sarkodie and his wife's vacation video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, stating positive comments about the glamorous vacation.

mandy_jael_berry_woods commented:

But Tracy has a bad gal pose ooo! That gal is a baddie! Trust me !

aba_amoah1 commented:

Tell them la

jberg_wigsnmore commented:

King Sark and Tracy..The Love is deep❤️❤️

linda.baby98 commented:

Is like Tracy and Yvonne looks a like

Sarkodie causes stir with latest photos on Twitter

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported Sarkodie posted several photos on social media, and his followers responded.

Following his song Try Me's removal from Apple Music, which generated a commotion online, the captionless picture was posted a short while later.

In response to the images, Sarkodie's supporters praised the rapper for his good looks and professionalism.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh