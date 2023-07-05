Twene Jonas, in a trending video he shared on his Instagram page, was in the bedroom with a pretty white lady

The controversial socialite lay beside the lady on the bed and gave her kisses on her cheeks and seemed pretty happy about it

The lady lay on the bed without moving a muscle which sparked concern among some netizens in the comment section

Twene Jonas, the outspoken and controversial socialite, in a video that has taken social media by storm, found himself at the centre of attention once again.

Source: Instagram

The viral clip shared on his Instagram page showed Twene Jonas in what appeared to be a bedroom, accompanied by a pretty white lady.

In the video, Twene Jonas could be seen lying beside the woman on a bed, showering her with affectionate kisses on her cheeks. His face brimming with happiness, Jonas seemed captivated by the lady's presence. However, what raised eyebrows among viewers was the lady's motionless state throughout the interaction.

Concerned netizens flooded the comment section of the video, expressing their worries about the woman's seemingly immobile condition. Speculation and questions about her well-being and the nature of their relationship filled the comment section. Twene Jonas become widely known for his controversial antics over the years.

Twene Jonas sparks concern

Many expressed concern for Jonas's antics and advised him to be careful about what he shares on the internet since it could land him in trouble.

erasmus.bonsu wrote:

When they sue you,you’ll start sharing alpha hour link

jadenalternate commented:

Masa gyae nkwasia sem nu na you grow…Sense bia nor Dey your head inside

cousin.rocky said:

I Am Not Twene Jonas book coming soon

qingalpha commented:

Bro I Dey like you a lot but you must stop this attitude it’s not a joke anymore

