Ghanaian couple Denzel Boakye and Kirby Genfi's plush wedding has become the talk of the town after they contracted top bloggers to share their wedding videos online.

In the company of her mother, aunties and bridesmaids, the gorgeous bride left wedding guests stunned with her extravagant kente gown and incredible dance moves.

Ghanaian couple Denzel Boakye and Kirby Genfi rock kente at their traditional wedding. Photo credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian groom Denzel Boakye introduced a new wedding trend where he hugged all the bridesmaids before they sat at their allocated seats at the lavish wedding.

In a video posted by Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, one of the bridesmaids and the groom apparently communicated with their eyes after the hugging. Most people are unhappy with their bridesmaid's reaction.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian couple Denzel Boakye kisses his wife Kirby Genfi hug at their traditional wedding

Ghanaian groom Denzel Boakye kissed his wife passionately after confirming to the linguist that the melanin bride Kirby Genfi is the woman she wants to spend the rest of her life with.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the trending video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Emmelda stated:

I watched the reels and the bride Is not happy. Also that second bridesmaid is questionable. Definitely the side chick to the man. That looks says a lot. They probably just spent the night I swear

mzz_alan stated:

Eii de 2nd bridesmaid thou …hmmm let’s keep mute errrh

delcole93 stated:

Arrant Nansis, who brought this new trend, never will I allow this

marciaoseiboaten stated:

The bride is not happy about it as I look at her facial expression

Sikabasika stated:

Hw33 for the where will u come hugging my husband lyk dat in dis harmattan season lie lie

happywigs_online stated:

The Second Lady, why that look after the hug

n.odoley stated:

As For This Dierr Hmmmm... Especially The 2nd Lady ...The Bride Needs To Be Careful Bcus Asem W) h) eeeeei Women

gifty. Debrah stated:

Atuu Atuu Atuu yi de3, emu y3 hye oooo. Eeish

annielove1343 stated:

What's with all these bridesmaids? Some Brides today don't like peace. They like problems always,

Magaretbensti stated:

’The Second one ☝️ na Suspect.

lydiatakyiwaa7 stated:

This dressing di3 hmm if not that Kumawood have to stop abeifo movie anka she will think twice before let all the friends hug her husband what if they do him juju eiii this generation we are our problem

