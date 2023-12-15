A cute video on social media spotlights heartfelt and emotional moments between an interracial couple

The romantic duo embraced and kissed each other as they celebrated their love in the sweet footage

Since emerging on Instagram on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, many have shared diverse thoughts

A video of an interracial couple's sweet moment has caused a massive buzz after it emerged on social media on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

The duo put on a display of affection as they embraced and kissed each other. The couple, whose name did not accompany the footage, looked happy and much in love.

In the clip chanced on by YEN.com.gh, the pair rocked casual outfits for the moment. They chose tops with matching colours.

Captioning the heartwarming video of the pair on Instagram, blogger Secure Nation posted:

More than 3,000 people have watched the video, and many who went to the comments shared diverse thoughts.

Watch the video below:

See how folks reacted to the video of the interracial couple

Peeps who thronged the comments area in their numbers posted various opinions.

Opphicial_abk indicated:

Love is blind.

Baronpherry_69 asked:

Is this real?

Billsonsedzro said:

This is wat we mean by wen you're black, you never go back.

Esseldanieldr.s gushed:

Alewa black and white .

Twopainstyle019 posted:

Wow. That's how it goes.

Taulee1653gmail.com1 asked:

Can I get someone like you?

Prof.theprince mentioned:

Na love ooh. Hmmm.

Kwaku_sarkcess posted:

Eeeeei. Wow.

Tyga_73 indicated:

I love this ❤️.

Mariam_baiden_sackey posted:

Love is beautiful ampa.

Antwi_kwasi_gyamfi indicated:

This is the definition of black and white. So beautiful.

Reactions over Championrolie and Afronita's loved-up video

Separately, YEN.com.gh reported several social media users noticed the sweet moments and bond between DWP Academy's Championrolie and his fellow female dancer Afronita.

YEN.com.gh reported that the pair sparked dating rumours over a romantic video in which they could be spotted in loved-up and heartfelt moments.

Championrolie has shared multiple sweet videos bonding with Afronita on his TikTok account with two million followers.

How Italian lady and her Ghanaian husband looked beyond race to seal their love

Still, about the couple, YEN.com.gh reported that when Italy-born Anna-Marie Donkor first met with her Ghanaian lover Aaron Donkor in February 2021, she was smitten by his demeanour and footballing prowess.

The duo had been conversing before deciding to meet physically and advance their relationship. Their relationship quickly flourished after they met because they knew what they wanted.

