A Ghanaian doctor and entrepreneur Godfada GH Houston has gone viral on social media after he tied the knot with two ladies whom he had been dating for three years

Photos and pictures from the wedding ceremony have emerged as many people shared their thoughts on the wedding and their polygamous marriage

Ghanaian entrepreneur and doctor Michael Houston, who is also well known as Godfada GH Houston, wedded his two long-time girlfriends, whom he has been dating for the past three years.

Ghanaian man weds two long-time girlfriends

Photos and videos from the plush wedding ceremony of Godfada GH Houston and his two wives have gone viral on social media.

In the videos circulating online, his wives, Khadidjatu M. Abarry and Felicity B. Narh, were all smiling as they looked happy on their wedding day.

The groom was seen kissing and showing off his brides at the ceremony, which awestruck many people on social media.

Video of Godfada GH Houston showing off his two gorgeous wives at their wedding ceremony.

Ghanaians react to the videos from the wedding ceremony of Godfada GH Houston and his two wives

Videos and photos from the wedding ceremony of Godfada GH Houston and his two wives sparked diverse opinions from Ghanaians.

Below are some of the reactions.

@Fulbert95475752 said:

Felicity looks more comfortable than Khadijatu. I foresee Khadijatu opting out first or she will be the guy's big-time headache

@OriginalObeng said:

Ei ebe only money wey go make women understand each other. This no be easy like that hm.

@army_blue66 said:

Search money oooo brothers , this one na warning no be advice.

@Lesskay_1h said:

see how happy they are, pacesetter ayekoo!

@boykelzz said:

when we say “get money”, you think we’re making noise.

@Owusuivy said:

Understanding wives, must be nice.

@CMorveh said:

This is not the marriage, this is just the ceremony...relax guys.

Below are pictures from the beautiful wedding ceremony of Godfada GH Houston and his two brides.

Man weds seven ladies on the same day, including two sisters

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ugandan businessman Ssaalongo Nsikonenne Habib Ssezzigu went viral on social media after news of him marrying seven women on the same day in a lavish ceremony emerged.

Among the brides were two sisters, and according to reports, the ladies did not harbour any form of jealousy for one another, and they were loyal to the groom.

The wedding procession had customised vans and cyclists, which captivated onlookers as they journeyed through several towns.

