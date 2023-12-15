Ghanaian couple Denzel Boakye and Kirby Genfi look perfect together in their beautiful wedding photos

The gorgeous bride looked terrific in a custom-made gown by Pistis Ghana for her most-talked-about wedding

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Kirby Genfi's incredible bridal makeup and hairstyle

Ghanaian bride Kirby Genfi has taken over social media with her heartwarming wedding photos as she married the wealthy man Denzel Boakye in a luxurious wedding ceremony.

The First Lady of Ghana, Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo-Addo, was among the top dignitaries and politicians spotted at the classy event.

Ghanaian bride Kirby Genfi looked exquisite in a custom-made gown by top fashion brand Pistis Ghana for her viral traditional wedding.

The melanin bride with the perfect silhouette looked divine in classy makeup and long curly hairstyle that matched her corseted kente dress.

Ghanaian bride Kirby Genfi and her beautiful bridesmaids show off their dance moves

The gorgeous bride from a wealthy family impressed social media users with her incredible dance moves at her wedding.

The pretty bridesmaids looked stunning in elegant plain kente outfits and well-styled gele designs to support their friend as she tied the knot.

Ghanaians react as Denzel Boakye rocks a kente gown but forgets to shave his armpit

A video of Ghanaian groom Denzel Boakye checking every detail about his wife during their traditional wedding has gone viral.

Ghana's First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo looks regal in an African print outfit at Denzel Boakye and Kirby Genfi's wedding

Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo-Addo turned heads in an impeccable white lace top and yellow African print skirt as she sat in the front row with other personalities in matching outfits.

NPP's Nana Boakye looked dapper in colour kente wrap and an expensive gold wristwatch at the plush wedding.

Some social media users commented on Ghanaian bride Kirby's wedding photos

