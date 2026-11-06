The Actors Guild of Nigeria confirmed the passing of veteran actor Diewait Ikpechukwu on Friday, November 6, 2026

Ikpechukwu had a remarkable journey that took him from football pitches to radio commentary before he found his footing in Nollywood

The actor served as chairman of the AGN Enugu chapter and was known for mentoring upcoming talents in the industry

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The Nigerian movie industry has lost one of its veteran actors, Diewait Ikpechukwu, who reportedly died on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at the age of 71.

Legendary Nollywood actor Diewit Ikpechukwu died at 71. Image credit: Yakubu

Source: Facebook

The sad news was announced on Friday, November 6, by the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Alhaji Abubakar Sanusi Yakubu, who paid tribute to the late actor on Instagram.

But beyond his acting career, Ikpechukwu had an interesting life journey that included football, education, broadcasting and entertainment.

Early life and educational background

Diewait Ikpechukwu was born on August 23, 1955, and grew up in southeastern Nigeria.

He attended Comprehensive High School in Awo-Omamma, Imo State, before proceeding to Kaduna State Polytechnic, where he obtained a Higher National Diploma in Marketing.

He subsequently completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme at Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria.

He also obtained a postgraduate diploma in Marketing from Enugu State University of Science and Technology.

His father reportedly worked as a railway employee and was known to be a disciplinarian.

From football to Nollywood

Before becoming a familiar face in Nollywood, Ikpechukwu had a passion for football and was reportedly one of the outstanding right wingers during the 1970s.

His football abilities were so impressive that he received an invitation to the Green Eagles camp, the former name of Nigeria's national football team.

He also developed an interest in broadcasting and worked part-time with radio stations while studying in Kaduna, providing football commentary.

His journey into acting began after his time with the Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL). He was invited to participate in an NTA Enugu production titled 'Second Chance', alongside veteran comedian Chief Zebrudaya.

In 1998, he made his feature film debut in 'Evil Men', where he played a traditional ruler alongside established actors including Pete Edochie, Alex Usifo and Liz Benson.

Movies and family life

Over the years, Ikpechukwu featured in several Nollywood productions, including 'The Guilty', 'The Guilty 2', 'Python King', 'Omera', 'A Dance to Forget', 'Emecheta' and 'Nwando'.

He was also involved in the Actors Guild of Nigeria in Enugu, where he served as chairman and reportedly supported efforts to mentor upcoming actors.

Away from the screen, the late actor was married to Gloria Ikpechukwu. They had children, including Prince Onyekachi, Chiamaka and Ify, and were also grandparents.

Diewait Ikpechukwu dies at 71

News of his death has saddened members of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

AGN National President Alhaji Abubakar Sanusi Yakubu announced his passing, describing him as a legend.

Reports indicate that the actor died after a prolonged illness. He was 71.

Nollywood stars who died in 2026

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nollywood actors and actresses who have passed away in 2026, including Olu Jacobs, Taiwo Hassan and Francis Duru.

Their deaths have affected performers across generations and branches of Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

From Olu Jacobs’ decades-long career to the familiar characters played by Davis Offor and Oby Kechere, each loss leaves a distinct mark on Nollywood. Read about the careers and contributions behind the names audiences remember.

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Source: YEN.com.gh