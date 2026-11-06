Diewit Ikpechukwu: Nollywood Mourns as Legendary Actor Passes Away
- Alhaji Abubakar Sanusi Yakubu, National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, announced the passing of Diewit Ikpechukwu on Friday, November 6, 2026
- The veteran Nollywood actor's death has drawn an outpouring of grief from the Nigerian film industry
- Yakubu described Ikpechukwu as 'another legend' bowing out, calling for his memories to remain in people's hearts
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The Nigerian film industry has lost another of its own. Veteran Nollywood actor Diewit Ikpechukwu has passed away, with the news confirmed by the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria on Friday, November 6, 2026.
Alhaji Abubakar Sanusi Yakubu broke the news via Instagram, paying tribute to the late actor in an emotional post that described his death as the passing of a legend.
"Another Legend bows out!! RIP Diewit Ikpechukwu," he wrote, adding that the actor's memories would "forever remain in our hearts."
The exact circumstances behind the veteran Nollywood actor's death remain unknown.
However, according to Vanguard Online reports, Diewit died at the age of 71 on Thursday, November 5, 2026, after a prolonged illness.
Nollywood mourns legendary actor Diewit Ikpechukwu
Ikpechukwu was among the generation of performers who helped shape Nigerian cinema into the global industry it has become.
His contribution to Nollywood, spanning a career that left a lasting impression on audiences and colleagues alike, has now earned him a place among the greats mourned by the guild.
The announcement from Yakubu, one of the most senior figures in organised Nigerian acting, underscores the weight of the loss felt across the industry.
His post, addressed to the broader community of Nigerian film lovers and practitioners, carried the sombre tone of a fraternity saying farewell to one of its own.
The Instagram post announcing the demise of Diewit Ikpechukwu is below:
A career that left its mark
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Diewit Ikpechukwu's body of work in Nollywood represents a chapter in the industry's storied history.
He starred in many popular films for 25 years alongside top stars like Pete Edochie, the late Mr Ibu, Osita Iheme, Patience Ozokwor and many others.
The Guild's public tribute confirmed the gravity of his passing and the esteem in which he was held by his peers.
The Actors Guild of Nigeria has previously honoured veterans of the screen, and Yakubu's swift tribute to Ikpechukwu reflects the deep bonds within the Nigerian acting community.
Veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru dies
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru’s death, confirmed by the Actors Guild of Nigeria president and the actor’s family.
Duru had dismissed rumours of a terminal illness just months before his passing, making the news especially heartbreaking for fans and colleagues who had followed his celebrated career.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh