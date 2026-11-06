Alhaji Abubakar Sanusi Yakubu, National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, announced the passing of Diewit Ikpechukwu on Friday, November 6, 2026

The veteran Nollywood actor's death has drawn an outpouring of grief from the Nigerian film industry

Yakubu described Ikpechukwu as 'another legend' bowing out, calling for his memories to remain in people's hearts

The Nigerian film industry has lost another of its own. Veteran Nollywood actor Diewit Ikpechukwu has passed away, with the news confirmed by the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Nollywood mourns as legendary actor Diewit Ikpechukwu passes away. Photo source: @diewaitikpechukwu

Source: Instagram

Alhaji Abubakar Sanusi Yakubu broke the news via Instagram, paying tribute to the late actor in an emotional post that described his death as the passing of a legend.

"Another Legend bows out!! RIP Diewit Ikpechukwu," he wrote, adding that the actor's memories would "forever remain in our hearts."

The exact circumstances behind the veteran Nollywood actor's death remain unknown.

However, according to Vanguard Online reports, Diewit died at the age of 71 on Thursday, November 5, 2026, after a prolonged illness.

Nollywood mourns legendary actor Diewit Ikpechukwu

Ikpechukwu was among the generation of performers who helped shape Nigerian cinema into the global industry it has become.

His contribution to Nollywood, spanning a career that left a lasting impression on audiences and colleagues alike, has now earned him a place among the greats mourned by the guild.

The announcement from Yakubu, one of the most senior figures in organised Nigerian acting, underscores the weight of the loss felt across the industry.

His post, addressed to the broader community of Nigerian film lovers and practitioners, carried the sombre tone of a fraternity saying farewell to one of its own.

The Instagram post announcing the demise of Diewit Ikpechukwu is below:

A career that left its mark

Diewit Ikpechukwu's body of work in Nollywood represents a chapter in the industry's storied history.

He starred in many popular films for 25 years alongside top stars like Pete Edochie, the late Mr Ibu, Osita Iheme, Patience Ozokwor and many others.

The Guild's public tribute confirmed the gravity of his passing and the esteem in which he was held by his peers.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria has previously honoured veterans of the screen, and Yakubu's swift tribute to Ikpechukwu reflects the deep bonds within the Nigerian acting community.

Veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru’s death, confirmed by the Actors Guild of Nigeria president and the actor’s family.

Duru had dismissed rumours of a terminal illness just months before his passing, making the news especially heartbreaking for fans and colleagues who had followed his celebrated career.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh