Dubai Customs published guidelines on 21 July 2022 covering items banned from hand luggage at all Dubai airports

The restrictions span tools, sharp objects, sporting equipment, flammable materials, and certain electronic devices

Dubai Customs drew a special distinction between lighter fuel and electronic cigarettes, with separate rules for each

Travellers passing through Dubai's airports face a detailed set of restrictions on what they can carry in their hand luggage, with Dubai Customs publishing a comprehensive list of 23 prohibited items on its official website on 21 July 2022.

Dubai Customs explains 23 items passengers cannot take aboard in their hand luggage. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Chris Jackson/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

The guidelines apply to all passengers travelling through the emirate and cover a broad range of categories. Authorities advise travellers to review the restrictions thoroughly before packing to avoid confiscation or delays at security screening points.

Items banned from hand luggage in Dubai

Among the prohibited items are hammers, nails, screwdrivers, and sharp work tools. Scissors with blades exceeding six centimetres and personal gro*ming kits with components longer than six centimetres are also not permitted. The list extends to swords, knives, handcuffs, firearms, ammunition, flare guns, laser guns, and martial arts weapons.

Additional banned items include walkie-talkies, drills, ropes of all types, and measuring tapes. Matches and cigarette lighters are restricted, with only a small personal allowance permitted. Sports equipment that could be used as a weapon, packing tape, and electrical cables beyond those required for personal travel use are equally off-limits.

The restrictions further cover chemicals, large metal objects, compressed gas cylinders, car spare parts, flammable liquids, hoverboards, and lithium batteries. Electronic cigarettes, including e-cigars, e-pipes, electric portable incense burners, and other battery-powered personal vapour devices, round out the list.

Special rules for lighters and electronic cigarettes

Dubai Customs applies separate treatment to lighter fuel and electronic cigarette devices. Lighter fuel and refills are banned entirely from both hand luggage and checked baggage, with no exceptions.

Electronic cigarettes and similar vapour devices, by contrast, are banned from hand luggage but may be carried in checked baggage, provided they are secured against accidental activation. Passengers found carrying these items in their carry-on bags at screening points risk having them confiscated on the spot.

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Source: YEN.com.gh