Ohemaa, who represented the Bono East Region at the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, has died

The TV3 GMB contestant had recently been caught up in controversy surrounding allegations of theft

Ghanaians have taken to social media to mourn the young woman's passing

Ghana's entertainment community is in mourning following the confirmed death of Ohemaa, the young woman who represented the Bono East Region at the 2023 edition of TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

Ohemaa GMB is reportedly dead. Photo credit: @tv3.

Source: UGC

Ohemaa GMB reportedly dies

The news broke on 21 November 2026, when a media outlet confirmed that the former GMB contestant had passed away.

The post, accompanied by a photo bearing the caption "OHEMAA – BONO EAST" alongside the Ghana's Most Beautiful branding, quickly spread across social media as fans and followers reacted with shock and grief.

Ohemaa GMB's death leaves fans heartbroken

Ohemaa had recently found herself at the centre of controversy after allegations of theft surfaced, drawing significant attention to her name in the weeks before her death. The circumstances surrounding her passing have not been detailed in reports so far.

For many Ghanaians, the news arrived as a painful blow. Ghana's Most Beautiful competition, which celebrates the culture and heritage of Ghana's various regions through its contestants, had given Ohemaa a platform that made her a recognisable face from the Bono East Region.

Reactions to Ohemaa's Death

The announcement prompted an outpouring of responses from across Ghana, with many expressing grief and disbelief. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@_Dhellali wrote:

"2026 really came with some brutality"

@anonymousxhuman said:

"Ei some way oo. May she rest well"

@mawuli3363 commented:

"Oh what happened"

@ChiralLuvk added:

"Tragedy 🤦‍♂️ always 😭"

@81Moonwalker wrote:

"GMB jury must have been blind".

The X video is below:

Who was Ohemaa GMB?

Ohemaa Sappama Angela, popularly known as Ohemaa GMB, is a Ghanaian model, actress, singer and former beauty pageant contestant who gained public recognition after representing the Bono East Region at the 2023 edition of TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) competition.

Ohemaa was among the 16 regional representatives selected for the competition, which celebrates Ghanaian culture, traditions, beauty and talent. During her participation, she used the platform to showcase the culture and heritage of the Bono East Region.

She also demonstrated her entrepreneurial interests during the competition's Entrepreneurship Night, where she introduced her skincare business, Beauty by Ohemaa, which focuses on facial care products.

Before joining Ghana's Most Beautiful, Ohemaa reportedly participated in the Miss Hot Legs beauty pageant, where she emerged as the first runner-up. She has also been described in public profiles as a philanthropist and model.

Her journey in the 2023 GMB competition ended on August 27, 2023, when she was evicted alongside Olila from the Oti Region and Wunie from the North East Region.

The Instagram post is below:

Ohemaa GMB allegedly steals lace

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about 2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful contestant Ohemaa Sappama Angela, who was accused of taking fabric from a Kumasi shop without paying.

The alleged incident was captured in a video shared online, prompting strong reactions from Ghanaians. The circumstances have not been officially confirmed by Ohemaa or her representatives.

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Source: YEN.com.gh