Ghanaian businessman Kwaku Abonee, popularly known as Great Osama, is the owner of NYC Hotel at Manso Akwasiso

The businessman is also the chairman of the Amansie South Small-Scale Miners Association

Great Osama is attracting attention as his hotel prepares to host Nigerian music superstar Davido

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Ghanaian businessman Kwaku Abonee, popularly known as Great Osama or Chairman Osama, has attracted attention following an announcement involving Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido.

Wealthy Ghanaian businessman reportedly set to bring Davido to perform in Manso. Image credit: Kofi Taylor TV, Davido

Source: TikTok

The businessman, who owns New York City (NYC) Hotel at Manso Akwasiso in the Ashanti Region, is reportedly behind plans to bring the award-winning musician to the community.

According to a promotional flyer circulating online, Davido is scheduled to perform at NYC Hotel on November 15, 2026, as the establishment celebrates its third anniversary.

Who is Great Osama?

Great Osama is a Ghanaian entrepreneur who has established himself in the hospitality and small-scale mining sectors.

Beyond being the Chief Executive Officer of NYC Hotel, he serves as chairman of the Amansie South Small-Scale Miners Association.

The businessman celebrated his 50th birthday in May 2026, with family members, traditional leaders, entertainers and members of the mining community attending the celebration.

Watch the X video below:

He has also been involved in bringing entertainment closer to communities within Amansie South.

Reports indicate that his hotel has previously hosted performances by celebrated Ghanaian musicians, including Shatta Wale and Sarkodie.

Great Osama has additionally contributed to community development, particularly in healthcare and education.

In January 2025, he donated a medical incubator valued at approximately GH¢10,000 to St. Martin's Catholic Hospital at Manso Agroyesum to support neonatal care.

Speaking during a community programme in January 2026, he encouraged young Ghanaians to embrace discipline and hard work.

"There are no magic formulas for success," he stated while advising the youth against pursuing quick riches.

Great Osama's plans to bring Davido

The businessman's latest entertainment initiative involves a planned performance by Davido at NYC Hotel.

The event, promoted as The Davido Experience, is scheduled for November 15 at 9 pm, according to the circulating promotional material.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The planned celebration has drawn attention to Manso Akwasiso, a community in the Amansie South District.

If the advertised performance goes ahead, it will add another internationally recognised musician to the list of artistes associated with entertainment events organised at Great Osama's establishment.

Davido reacts to Mahama's UNGA speech introduction

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Davido sharing a video of President John Mahama’s introduction at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The singer’s Instagram Story brought renewed attention to Mahama’s personal account of his roots and family background.

Mahama departed from the formal diplomatic script to share details about his upbringing with world leaders. Davido’s post helped carry the moment to audiences well beyond the UN gathering.

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Source: YEN.com.gh