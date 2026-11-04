Stephen Fiifi Boafo, former COCOBOD Head of Corporate Affairs, declared his intention to contest the NPP primaries in Tarkwa-Nsuaem

Boafo made the announcement on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, in a video shared on Facebook

His declaration comes after the NPP lost the Tarkwa-Nsuaem seat for the first time since 1996 in the 2024 general election

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Stephen Fiifi Boafo, a veteran radio presenter and former Head of Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency.

Boafo made the announcement on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, in a video circulating on social media, signalling his formal entry into the race to secure the party’s parliamentary ticket.

Stephen Fiifi Boafo, a former Oman FM presenter and COCOBOd PRO, declares his bid for the Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP parliamentary primaries. Photo credit: Fiifi Boafo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Fiifi Boafo's background in media and public affairs

Boafo is a familiar name in Ghanaian media circles. He hosted the National Agenda, a political talk show on Oman FM in Accra, earning recognition as a sharp and outspoken broadcaster before transitioning into corporate communications.

He joined COCOBOD in 2017, where he led the Board's public relations, media engagement and corporate communications as Head of Corporate Affairs.

Sources close to his team indicate that his campaign is expected to centre on youth employment, infrastructure development and stronger representation for the mining constituency, though he is yet to formally present his full campaign vision.

NPP Battles to Reclaim the lost Tarkwa-Nsuaem seat

Boafo's entry into the race is particularly significant given the political context in Tarkwa-Nsuaem.

The NPP held the seat continuously from 1996 until the December 7, 2024 general election, when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Issah Salifu Taylor broke that run, polling 35,820 votes to defeat incumbent MP George Mireku Duker, who garnered 27,474 votes.

An independent candidate, Joy Joycelyn Andoh, received 12,795 votes.

The result was a dramatic reversal from the 2020 election, when Duker had survived by a razor-thin margin of just 101 votes, edging out the NDC's John Justice Abban by 31,946 votes to 31,845.

Duker, who had represented the constituency since 2016 and served as Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, could not replicate that feat in 2024.

Taylor, who now holds the seat, has framed his victory as ending a 32-year drought for the NDC in the constituency and has committed to addressing road infrastructure, employment and connectivity challenges facing the mining area.

The NPP is yet to announce an official date for its parliamentary primaries, but Boafo's declaration signals that the contest for the party's ticket in Tarkwa-Nsuaem is already under way.

Party supporters in the constituency are expected to respond to his bid in the days ahead.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Joy News presenter to contes NPP parliamentary primaries

In a related development, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that popular Joy News presenter Samuel Kojo Brace had declared his intention to contest the NPP Ahanta West parliamentary primaries.

His social media post had raised questions about his chances of winning the elections.

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Source: YEN.com.gh