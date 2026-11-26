Reports circulating on social media indicate that popular photographer Sh0tbySav was attacked after boarding a commercial vehicle

Sh0tbySav was allegedly returning home from a client photoshoot when she boarded the vehicle suspected to be operated by criminals

The photography community has been thrown into mourning following news of the photographer's reported death

A popular photographer, known online as Sh0tbySav, has reportedly died following what social media accounts describe as a one-chance robbery attack.

Sh0tbySav dies after an alleged one-chance robbery. Photos: @Hybrid_Ola/X.

Source: Twitter

According to posts circulating across social media platforms, Sh0tbySav had just wrapped up a professional photoshoot for a client and was making her way home when she boarded a commercial vehicle in Benin City in Nigeria's Edo State.

The vehicle is alleged to have been operated by criminals who use the guise of public transport to target unsuspecting commuters, a practice widely referred to as "one-chance" robbery in Nigeria.

What allegedly happened to Sh0tbySav

Reports suggest that the occupants of the vehicle robbed her of her belongings before allegedly pushing her out while it was still in motion. She reportedly did not survive the ordeal. T=

The specific location within Benin City where the incident is said to have occurred has not been confirmed, and the circumstances surrounding her death have yet to be independently verified by any official authority.

Photography community mourns Sh0tbySav

News of the photographer's reported passing spread quickly through the creative community in Edo State and beyond, drawing an outpouring of grief from fellow photographers and social media users alike. Many of those reacting to the reports expressed deep sorrow at the loss of a fellow creative, with some using the moment to draw attention to the persistent dangers that one-chance operators pose to commuters in Nigerian cities.

The incident has reignited conversations about the safety of commercial transport in Benin City, particularly for individuals travelling alone after work hours. Sh0tbySav's death, as reported, has struck a chord partly because she was allegedly on her way home from a legitimate work assignment at the time of the attack.

See the X (Twitter) post below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh