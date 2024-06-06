Thomas Partey has relished some explosive recent moments with his wife and new baby

Ghanaian footballer Thomas Teye Partey recently welcomed a bouncing baby with his model partner.

The footballer had witnessed a rough season riddled with injuries, which kept him on the sidelines for over half a year.

In a new Instagram post, the Arsenal star relished his moments as a father and his return to international duty.

Partey flaunts his family

The Arsenal star, who joined the English top flight in 2020, became a father in January this year after he and his partner, Janine Mackson, announced the birth of their baby.

The footballer proposed to his partner a few months after the birth of his first child, making their love life official.

The footballer shared photos of his new family taken during their latest vacation. Partey, who has now become the Black Stars' new captain, also used the opportunity to highlight Ghana's readiness for the World Cup Qualifiers doubleheader.

Netizens react to photo of Partey's family

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Thomas Partey's loved-up photos posted online.

@brightino_agyei said:

Partey ein blood hard.

@jbdanquah152 wrote:

Reason why he’s stayed off the pitch more than he’s stayed on the pitch for Arsenal. To is under no pressure at home

@UnlimitedEniola noted:

They always go for the finest of the ladies

@LunchHourShow commented:

A very beautiful family! Hope you are protected though!

@atomica_idolo10 wrote:

Partey's has undoubtedly good taste

@Mrannonymous_X added:

He has good taste in women ❤️

