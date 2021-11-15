Hajia4real's beauty is out of this world

Her perfectly sculpted physique is one of the many reasons she is loved many

YEN.com.gh brings you moments the singer caused a stir with her enviable physique

Popular Ghanaian socialite turned musician, Hajia 4real is known for her plush lifestyle, her impeccable style sense but mainly, her iconic body.

The Fine Girl Singer makes looking flawless seem effortless. She knows how to turn heads and cause stirs every time she makes an appearance or shares a photo on her social media.

At age 28, Hajia has done amazingly well for herself in the industry, especially for her music. She dropped a debut EP which features Shatta Wale, Medikal, Efya, and more.

Photos of Hajia 4real.Source:Instagram/@hajia4real

Source: Instagram

Hajia 4real knows how to incorporate her captivating beauty, stunning fashion sense, and alluring physique in all of her music videos. This has garnered millions of views on Youtube for her music videos.

YEN.com.gh brings you 10 times Hajia Flaunted her Enviable Physique In Flawless Outfits.

1.Hajia 4real gave us life with her body-hugging animal print outfit.

2. We can't get over this sizzling look of 4real in see-through apparel.

3. Our score sheets got exhausted with this look. This was a reminder of the fact that she has a body as mesmerizing as gorgeous as her face.

4. At this time, we knew social media needed a fire service button next to the comment session. We were set on fire with this hot swimwear look.

5. This photo says 'total package'. She understands the bikini assignment.

6. Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the sexiest of them all? Hajia 4real!

7. How can we forget these sizzling jacuzzi photos Hajia hit us with on her page. She is the eighth wonder of the world.

8. Hajia appropriates rachet outfits in a way that comes of classy.

9. See her face, 'check'. He body 'Check' and her swag, a big fat 'check'.

10. We definitely can't talk about Hajia's enviable body without including her bringing this from her God's Child video.

Hajia4Real says she has businesses that are not publicly available online

Ghanaian socialite, Hajia4Real claims she has businesses that she doesn't advertise online. She made the revelation during an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

"I am a businesswoman. I am into the beauty industry. And also I have businesses that I don't post on social media. I have businesses that I co-own. I have business partners," Hajia proudly said.

